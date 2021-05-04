$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.