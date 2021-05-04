9,063 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

