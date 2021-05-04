$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $13.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,844. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.