9,876 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

