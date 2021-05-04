A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $824,520.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 1,041,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,450. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

