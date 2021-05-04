AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,638 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AIR stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

