Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 284.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.