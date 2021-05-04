Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

