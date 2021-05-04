AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

