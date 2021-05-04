Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $794,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

