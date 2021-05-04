ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,432. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

