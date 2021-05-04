Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,157. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

