Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.60. 1,624,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

