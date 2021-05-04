AceD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,357.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. AceD has a total market cap of $460,444.12 and $6,357.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

