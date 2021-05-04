ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACMR opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

