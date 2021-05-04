Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acme United were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Acme United by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00. Also, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,508 shares of company stock worth $2,139,019. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

