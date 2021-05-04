ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Volume Hits $186,752.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00004613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $186,752.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

