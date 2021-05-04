Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $29,019.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,768,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

