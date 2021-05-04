AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

