Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

