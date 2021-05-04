Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

