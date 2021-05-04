Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Announces GBX 86 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,129 ($40.88) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,098.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,965.52.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.