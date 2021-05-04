Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $2.0622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

