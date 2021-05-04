ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE ADT opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.