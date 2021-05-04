Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $203.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

