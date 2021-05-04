Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$617.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.