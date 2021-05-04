AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 1,549.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.