AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

