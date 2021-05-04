AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.