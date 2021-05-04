Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $53.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,268. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

