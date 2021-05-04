Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 313,860 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

