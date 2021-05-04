Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

