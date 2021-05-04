Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 5,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,905. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $165.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

