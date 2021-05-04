Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 156354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.