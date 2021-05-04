AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

NYSE:MITT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

