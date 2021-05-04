Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

