Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AC shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.25. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

