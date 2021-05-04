Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $291.21. 14,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

