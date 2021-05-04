Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $188.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.83. 168,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,724. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

