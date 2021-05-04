Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

ETR AIXA opened at €17.62 ($20.73) on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €8.72 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

