Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 11,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,184. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

