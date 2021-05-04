Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALK opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.