Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

