Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

