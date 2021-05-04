Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Earnings History for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit