Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

