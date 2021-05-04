Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.64.

AP.UN stock opened at C$43.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

