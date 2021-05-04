Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.72. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,198. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

