Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after buying an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

