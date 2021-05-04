Alpha Omega Group Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 243,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.50. 246,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.60 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $643.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

