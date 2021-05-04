Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler Sells 1,385 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,928.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.